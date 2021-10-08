Fort Worth police search for two North Beach Street barber shop burglary suspects

Fort Worth police are searching for two unidentified suspects who stole $3,000 and a 357 magnum from a North Beach Street barber shop on Monday.

The burglary took place at Ed & Guys Barber Shop at around 4:50 a.m.

Video surveillance footage shows a suspect with fair hair wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt, mesh baseball cap and black face covering duck into the shop’s office with a tool, making a beeline for the desk. After opening cabinets and drawers, the burglar was able to take $3,000 in cash and a Ruger 357 magnum.

The brand of the firearm was released by the Fort Worth Police Department in a statement Wednesday.

The second suspect, wearing a black hoodie and face covering, is seen in the video outside the office door and follows the first suspect out of the building.

The department shared the surveillance footage on its social media pages Wednesday and Thursday, asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call 817-392-3194.