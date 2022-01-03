Fort Worth police searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run on city street

Police have asked for help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on New Year’s Day and killed her on a Fort Worth street.

The woman was killed as she attempting to cross N. Main Street in Fort Worth.

The fatal accident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 2916 N. Main St.

The driver hit the woman and never stopped, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim as of Monday.

The car was a four-door Nissan, but police did not have the color of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4885.