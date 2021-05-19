Fort Worth police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in the 10100 block of Lone Eagle Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Joseph Brandenburg, a 10-year-old from west Fort Worth, is missing. He was last seen at the 10100 block of Lone Eagle Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Joseph Brandenburg was last seen leaving his home wearing a gray muscle T-shirt and black and white basketball shorts with no shoes, according to a news release from police.

He is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 5 inches tall, and 85 pounds.

The address at which he was last seen is in Fort Worth, west of White Settlement and east of the Tejas Trails neighborhood.

Police are urging anybody with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or 817-392-4222.