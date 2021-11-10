Fort Worth police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been located since Tuesday.

Madison Mitchell is a Black 15-year-old girl, who is described as 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen near South Riverside and East Berry on Tuesday. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black tights.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-392-4222.