Fort Worth police seek help to find driver who killed man in hit-and-run crash

James Hartley
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help in finding information about a Tuesday hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old man.

Police said the pedestrian was hit around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Calmont Avenue, in west Fort Worth. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to help the victim, police said in a post on Twitter.

Police are asking anybody who may have seen something to call 817-392-4869. Police are especially interested in any descriptions of the vehicle or information about who may have been driving it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories