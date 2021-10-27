Fort Worth police seek help to find driver who killed man in hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help in finding information about a Tuesday hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old man.

Police said the pedestrian was hit around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Calmont Avenue, in west Fort Worth. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping to help the victim, police said in a post on Twitter.

Deadly #HitandRun

RT



On Oct. 26 a pedestrian was struck & killed by an unidentified vehicle in the 8200 block of Calmont Ave.



The driver left the scene & did not stop to render aid to the victim.



Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4869.



RT pic.twitter.com/Vg0ckfM8vm — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 27, 2021

Police are asking anybody who may have seen something to call 817-392-4869. Police are especially interested in any descriptions of the vehicle or information about who may have been driving it.