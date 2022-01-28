Fort Worth police seek help to identify hit-and-run driver who killed man in wheelchair

James Hartley
·1 min read

Police in Fort Worth are looking for the driver of a silver compact sedan they say hit and killed a man in a wheelchair who was crossing an intersection in the south part of the city before sunrise Friday.

Police said in a news release the victim was crossing the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Evans Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Friday when he was hit by the sedan. The driver did not stop and left the scene without trying to help the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as William John Wayne Russell, 56, of Houston.

A photo provided by police does not make it immediately obvious the make, model or year of the sedan, and the license plate is not visible.

Police are asking anybody with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact them at 817-392-3192.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories