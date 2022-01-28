Fort Worth police seek help to identify hit-and-run driver who killed man in wheelchair

Police in Fort Worth are looking for the driver of a silver compact sedan they say hit and killed a man in a wheelchair who was crossing an intersection in the south part of the city before sunrise Friday.

Police said in a news release the victim was crossing the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Evans Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Friday when he was hit by the sedan. The driver did not stop and left the scene without trying to help the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as William John Wayne Russell, 56, of Houston.

Deadly #HitandRun



A man in a wheelchair was crossing the intersection at E. Seminary & Evans when he was struck by a silver-colored sedan. The driver did not stop to render aid to the victim.



A photo of the sedan is below.



Please call 817-392-3192 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/XQOqAOWonw — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 28, 2022

A photo provided by police does not make it immediately obvious the make, model or year of the sedan, and the license plate is not visible.

Police are asking anybody with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact them at 817-392-3192.