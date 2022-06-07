Fort Worth police seek help locating elderly man missing since Monday

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man whose car was found in Dallas and who may be lost and confused.

Rafael Cervantes was last seen Monday morning leaving his home in the 4200 block of Marks Place in Fort Worth, according to police. His car was found in the area of Interstate 35-E and Commonwealth Drive on Monday.

When he was last seen, Cervantes was wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Anybody with information on Cervantes’ whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.