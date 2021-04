Fort Worth police are looking for a road rage suspect they say shot at someone after being involved in a minor car accident in the 3300 block of Westport Parkway on Tuesday.

In social media posts, police described the suspect as having a “man bun” hairstyle and said he was driving a white Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

Police released surveillance video and asked anyone who recognizes the man to call 817-392-3193.