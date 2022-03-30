Fort Worth police sergeant accused of destroying evidence, indicted on tampering charge

A Fort Worth police sergeant was indicted after a report that he tried to destroy physical evidence while “working in an off-duty capacity,” the police department announced Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Rodsdricke Martin has been the center of an ongoing administrative and criminal investigation since January.

The police department said Martin was arrested Tuesday, “pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence.”

Martin, prior to his arrest, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers, the police department added. As their administrative investigation finalized, Martin was also placed on an unpaid suspension.