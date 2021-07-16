Fort Worth police in standoff after resident opens fire on lawn mowing crew, officers

Police in Fort Worth are currently working to get a person out of a house after the resident opened fire on officers and mowers who were at the home to enforce code compliance, according to police.

Officers and SWAT are on scene in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Drive and the person is currently barricaded inside the residence. As of around 12:10 p.m., police did not know of any injuries.

Code compliance officers knocked on the door at the residence in reference to a high grass violation but nobody answered the door, according to police. After several attempts to get someone to answer the door, workers from an independent lawn mowing company began to work on cutting the grass.

Moments after they started, a person inside the residence opened the front door and began shooting at mowers.

Police took cover and waited for backup to arrive. While they were taking cover, the suspect fired toward officers again twice, according to police.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.