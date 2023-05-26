Fort Worth police unable to find suspect in SWAT callout about person with weapon at home

Officers were unable to locate a suspect after SWAT was called out to a home about a man who used a gun to hit his girlfriend, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Thursday at about 5 p.m, police were dispatched to a house in the 3500 block of Burton Avenue in response to a person with a weapon.

A caller told police that she had been physically assaulted by a man with a firearm.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the scene.

Police met with the caller, who said that she and the suspect — a man who she is in a relationship with and lives with — had been arguing and he had become physical.

The woman told the police that the argument escalated when the man used a gun to hit her in the head, injuring her.

She was transported to a hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to get another person out from the home but they thought the suspect was still inside and would not respond to officers’ directions to exit the home, according to police.

Officers made several attempts to speak to the suspect who was believed to still be inside the house and persuade him to come out, but they were unsuccessful.

Police then began to treat this situation as a barricaded subject and called for additional officers, including those from specialized units and SWAT to try to peacefully end the situation.

At about 7:45 p.m., the SWAT unit was able to breach a door to the home and officers continued to attempt to persuade the suspect to exit the residence.

At about 8:30 p.m., the SWAT unit entered the house but did not find the suspect.

At about 8:45 p.m., the SWAT unit declared the home was secure. It’s unknown where the suspect went.

The incident lasted for about three hours and 40 minutes until being safely concluded, police said.

The incident involved officers from the department’s Patrol Division, Directed Response Unit, SWAT, Crisis Intervention Team and the Tactical Medical Unit.

This remains an ongoing investigation with the police department’s Family Violence Unit.