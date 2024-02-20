Fort Worth police using unique tattoos in attempt to identify woman found dead last year

Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman’s body by using specific tattoos, according to posts on social media.

Police don’t believe the woman’s death involved foul play but are asking anybody who recognizes her tattoos to contact investigators. The body was found Aug. 25, 2023, near Riverside Drive under U.S. Highway 287. The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic and around 44 to 60 years old.

Artist’s renderings of the tattoos shared by police show flowers in full color (one blue, one orange and one pink) with the name Jacob, an abstract black and white tattoo that appears to be a bird, and a black and white cross with flowers and the name Nevaeh and the date “9-25-14.”

Anybody with information is being asked to contact police at 817-392-4429 or the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office at 817-920-5700.

