Fort Worth realtor gave back to the community that helped her succeed

The well-known co-founder of the Williams Trew Real Estate firm is retiring after launching a successful business that earned her recognition and accolades over the years.

Joan Trew began her real estate career 44 years ago, and now plans to spend time with her family and enjoying the arts.

“I’m blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren,” Trew said in a news release.

“Family alone will keep me plenty busy. I look forward to spending time with them and with friends, while still calling Fort Worth my home. I also have great passion for the arts and enjoy supporting the museums and symphony. I think I’ll be doing a little bit more of that, too,” she said.

Trew, who was born in Opp, Alabama, came to Fort Worth in 1950.

She began her real estate career in 1977 with William Rigg Realtors where she met her future business partner, Martha Williams.

By the mid-1990s, both women were top producers and vice presidents of the brokerage, according to the news release.

In 2000, Trew and Williams decided to form their own company with Marshall Boyd.

Williams Trew is part of the Ebby Halliday Companies, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America.

Over the years, Trew was recognized for her accomplishments.

In 1987, she was named as one of six outstanding realtors by Texas Monthly magazine.

In 2002, the Fort Worth Business Press recognized Trew with the Great Women of Texas Award, and in 2016, she was recognized as Executive of the Year by the Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Trew also received the R.L. Purvis Distinguished Service Award from the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.

Giving back to the community

In 1981, Trew found the location for the first Ronald McDonald house in Fort Worth, and she also conducted the transaction. The Ronald McDonald house was in a historic mansion on 8th Avenue.

In 2015, Trew and Williams co-chaired the Tarrant County “GO Red” American Heart Association campaign.

“One thing that has made Joan so successful was that she never focused on the number of homes she closed over the years. She has always said she loves to sell Fort Worth, both the lifestyle and the value of being a part of the community,” Martha Williams said.