Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger’s replacement? Here are some names that have been floated

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger is not seeking reelection, opening up her long-held seat for congressional hopefuls.

Granger, a Fort Worth Republican whose district includes much of western Tarrant County and Parker County, has represented Congressional District 12 for more than two decades. During that time, she has worked her way up to the powerful role of House Appropriations Committee chairwoman.

Her departure from Congress at the end of her term means there could be a slew of candidates entering the field, hoping to follow in Granger’s footsteps or take the district in a new direction.

John O’Shea, a Republican who has the support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, had already announced he was running for the seat.

He celebrated Granger’s announcement Wednesday saying in a post on X that the power of a grassroots movement to unseat the longtime congresswoman impacted her decision not to run.

“This is a victory we share together! I am forever humbled,” he said.

Other names floated as possible candidates were largely speculative. The filing period for Congress runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11.

Former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he anticipates there will be a long list of people interested in the seat. He mentioned state Rep. Craig Goldman, a Fort Worth Republican, and Brian Byrd, who Granger endorsed for mayor in 2021.

“I think today we really need to just thank Kay for the tremendous amount of public service she’s given us over, really over the decades,” Whitley said.

Goldman didn’t say whether he’d run for the seat in a text to the Star-Telegram. He too said this is a day to celebrate Granger and her career.

Byrd said he isn’t looking at a bid for the congressional seat at this point.

“We are appreciative of Representative Granger’s long service and commitment to the well-being of Fort Worth and North Texas,” Byrd said.

Granger served as mayor before heading to Washington. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker isn’t interested in running, according to a spokesperson.

“Congresswoman @RepKayGranger is a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” Parker wrote in a post on X.

Rep. Nate Schatzline, a Fort Worth Republican in the Texas Legislature, said people have reached out to him about running for the seat, but is focused on his work in Austin.

“I have been overwhelmed and honored at the amount of people that have reached out to see if I would be willing to run,” he told the Star-Telegram. “However, right now I’m hyper focused on the special session and making sure our historic border bills, ban on Covid vaccine mandates, education freedom, and education funding make it across the finish line.”

He said the district needs a “a conservative to run in that race that’s going to be committed to cutting federal spending and fighting for our conservative values.”

We need someone who is more concerned with securing our border and cleaning up our own streets than sending money to Ukraine,” Schatzline continued. “We need an America first candidate who has the fortitude to stand up to the swamp!”

A potential candidate could come from Tarrant County’s commissioner court, led by County Judge Tim O’Hare, a Republican. O’Hare, in a statement, said he was staying put as judge.

“I am grateful to be Tarrant County Judge,” he said. “We have provided significant property tax relief, strengthened public safety, and are making great strides for efficient, responsive government. My number one job is taking care of my wife and kids. I’m staying right where I am.”

Commissioner Manny Ramirez has gotten calls asking him to consider running, he said. He’s focused on his job with the county, but hasn’t ruled out a run, he said.

“I made a commitment that I would consider it because I understand that the next generation of principled conservative leadership is required to keep Tarrant County and Fort Worth on the trajectory that we’ve been on, and to make sure that we have voices up there that are capable of going in solving tough problems and really fixing the broken system,” Ramirez said.