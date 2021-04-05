Fort Worth residents want better public transit. What about the mayoral candidates?

1 / 2

Fort Worth residents want better public transit. What about the mayoral candidates?

Gordon Dickson, Luke Ranker
·3 min read

It’s pretty clear that Fort Worth residents want more tax dollars spent on trains, buses and better overall mobility in the city.

But what do the candidates for city offices support?

Numerous public opinion surveys in recent years have shown broad support for transit. In the most recent example, the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth commissioned a survey of voters in January that determined 82% of respondents favor rail as a means of travel in the city and the region.

The survey of Fort Worth voters also showed that 70% of residents support using existing local sales tax revenue to fund a comprehensive transportation and mobility project. Of those, 56% supported a half-cent sales tax, and 46% supported a 50-cent fee on annual vehicle registrations, to improve bus and rail.

In response to a questionnaire, candidates for Fort Worth mayor largely said they supported the transit system, but shied away from committing more money to Trinity Metro.

Only Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, who is running for mayor, said definitively she would work to boost the service’s funding, arguing that a better transit system would connect people to jobs and attract companies. Zadeh touted her background as a city planner, saying she had a deep understanding of the city’s transit needs.

“It is clear that we must think about transportation in a more comprehensive way than has been the case in the past,” Zadeh said.

Candidate Steve Penate said he would look for budget items with “unnecessary funds allocated to them” and reallocate those dollars to transportation and infrastructure.

Most candidates said they supported alternatives to a traditional bus system, like the Zipzones, a ride share service through Trinity Metro that mimics Lyft or Uber but at a cheaper price.

Councilman Brian Byrd, who is running for mayor, applauded Trinity Metro improvements in the Las Vegas Trail area of west Fort Worth, where he said demand had increased. He said he also supported a bus rapid transit line from downtown to the Handley area of east Fort Worth as long as there is input from the East Fort Worth Business Association and residents. The line would run along East Lancaster Avenue with buses in dedicated lanes.

Byrd also said Trinity Metro should look for more innovative solutions, like ride share and private investment.

Improving the city’s transit system will require better communication and stronger partnerships, said mayoral candidate Mattie Parker. She suggested expanding alternatives to a traditional bus route, like the Zipzone, and partnering with DART and DCTA.

“Rather than coming from a place of frustration about our current funding structure, I am choosing to be optimistic about our ability to pivot and be ready for the quickly evolving transportation options that are emerging because of technology,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples said infrastructure has focused too much on adding lanes to arterials and other roads, which she believes increases to congestion and pollution.

“I will focus on a balanced approach to infrastructure investments including light rail to make it easier and more efficient to travel around all parts of our city,” she said.

Trinity Metro, which is the lead public transit agency for Tarrant County, is redesigning its bus network.

Trinity Metro last year asked for $10 million from the city’s 2021 budget short-term improvements and additional funding for longer-term fixes. But City Manager David Cooke’s budget provided only $1.5 million, of which about $650,000 was set aside for sidewalks and other improvements at bus stops.

The agency operates on a half-cent sales tax in Fort Worth and other member cities — far less than neighboring Dallas Area Rapid Transit, which collects a full 1-cent sales tax. Trinity Metro also has entered into partnerships with North Richland Hills and Grapevine, but those agreements are mostly to operate the TEXRail commuter train line connecting those cities.

Without more funding, Trinity Metro’s core bus system unfortunately will remain only “bare bones,” said Jeff Davis, Trinity Metro board chairman.

“We know where the demand is, but we don’t have the funds to meet the needs,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • DMX is still on life support at a New York hospital following a heart attack

    A source told TMZ that the Grammy-nominated rapper DMX was in a "vegetative state" after his hospitalization in White Plains, New York.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 70 people died and dozens are missing in Indonesia, and 21 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • The Bidens encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Easter message

    So far, about 56 million Americans, or 17%, have been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Rapper DMX in hospital after heart attack

    The rapper's lawyer says DMX is surrounded by his family at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

  • Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A's again

    Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and the Astros earned a third straight win against the rival Oakland Athletics, 9-1 on Saturday. Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A's, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall. “That's our thing, we've got to keep scoring, make it easier on our pitching staff," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Capela, Gallinari pace Hawks to third straight victory

    Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 117-111 Sunday night for their third straight win. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green returned after injuries forced both to miss an embarrassing blowout against Toronto on Friday. The Warriors were a different team, but they still couldn’t close out the Hawks.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Sánchez homers again, Kluber debuts, Yanks beat Jays 5-3

    Cory Kluber kept hitters mostly to humdrum contact off the bat — fitting for the monotone man they call Klubot. Restricted by injuries to one inning in the previous two seasons, the two-time Cy Young Award winner induced six ground-ball outs and five strikeouts in his New York Yankees' debut. Kluber allowed one earned run over four innings, and Gary Sánchez joined Elston Howard in 1963 as the only Yankees catchers to homer in each of the first two games.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • Thandie Newton reveals she will use original spelling of her name from now on

    She has been known by an anglicised version of her name for the entirety of her hugely successful career. But Thandie Newton has revealed that she will now revert to the original, Zulu spelling of her name, declaring: “I’m taking back what’s mine”. Born Thandiwe, meaning “beloved,” the actress simply accepted that her name would be adapted as she embarked as a teenager on a career in the competitive and cut throat world of film. At the age of 48, she has reclaimed her heritage, declared that in future films, she will be credited as Thandiwe Newton, after the W was dropped from her first credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue magazine. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” Newton has previously considered reverting to her original name, but said in 2017 she did not think it worth the hassle, believing it was more important people recognised her work. "What's in a name? What's in a skin colour?” she said in an interview. “C'est la vie. C'est la guerre." But the world is a different place and Newton, a different woman. Last week, she expressed outrage over the Government’s contentious report over race disparity in the UK, taking to Twitter to suggest it could only be an April Fools joke. “There’s no way it can be real - it would be unethical insanity,” she wrote, urging young people of colour to share their responses to the report, which claimed systemic racism did not exist in the UK. Newton has lived with racism for her entire life. Born in London to a British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha, a princess from the Shona tribe, she spent time in Zambia before the family relocated to Penzance, Cornwall, when she was three. On her first day at a Catholic school, a nun told her mother: “We’re very excited, we’ve never had one before” and she was later banned from a school photograph for wearing cornrows. Newton has acknowledged that her mixed race heritage meant that when she was younger, she had no sense of herself. “I was not considered anything,” she once said. “There was a lot that people could have been interested in in me when I was young. They didn’t want to express it, because they didn’t want to praise the black girl.” Forced to look abroad for work because of a lack of opportunities in the UK, she has said: “I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife – well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused.” Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Newton indicated that as she had become older, her mindset had changed, and that she had been inspired to use her personal experiences to be more outspoken. Discussing her role in Westworld, she said she loved how subversive it was. “Wherever I position myself now, I don’t want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m not for hire anymore. I’m not going to speak your story or say your words if I don’t feel they could’ve come from me.” The actress said she found that acting took more and more away from her “because I’m more connected to myself than I’ve ever been, whereas before… I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, truly, I had such low self-esteem.” The actress also discussed how she was abused by a director when she was 16 and the moment she realised she needed to seek help for an eating disorder. Newton responded to a now deleted tweet about the spelling of her name in 2016. “Thandiwe is a Zulu name meaning Beloved,” she said. “Thandie is an abbreviation. You don't have to pretend anything.” See the full feature in the May issue of Vogue available via digital download and newsstands on Friday April 9

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

    Just two months after she survived an ouster attempt, the No. 3 House GOP leader has racked up a string of wins.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend shared his opioids pain – Derek Chauvin refused to see it

    Courteney Ross’s testimony showed how police departments fail in their duty to protect those who battle addictionChauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Of all the accounts of George Floyd’s life and death heard in a Minneapolis courtroom this week, perhaps the least expected was his girlfriend’s description of their shared struggle with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross’s wrenching testimony gave a very human glimpse into the remorseless search for a fix and a mutual fight to shake off drug dependency. It was a story that would be recognised by millions of Americans sucked into the greatest drug epidemic in their country’s history by the pharmaceutical industry’s drive to flood the US with opioid painkillers. The defence lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder, saw something in Ross’s account too. An opportunity. Ross told of her boyfriend’s brush with death from an overdose just weeks before he drew his last breath under Chauvin’s knee in May last year. He took a pill she didn’t recognise. “His stomach really hurt,” she said. “He was doubled over in pain.” Ross said she noticed a white substance around Floyd’s mouth and got him to hospital, where he stayed for several days after apparently overdosing. It wasn’t the first time. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, drew attention to the similarity between Ross’s description and the police account of Floyd’s condition as they arrested him: a man complaining that his stomach hurt and with white foam around his mouth. Nelson’s intent was to undercut the prosecution claim that Chauvin killed Floyd by keeping his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd lay on the ground. The defence has made a simple calculation. Sow doubt in just one juror about the cause of death – after all the official autopsy showed Floyd had a mix of drugs in his system – and Chauvin could walk free. But if the defence claim is that Floyd was evidently overdosing, or at least under the influence of drugs, why did Chauvin and his fellow officers not act on that at the time? From video shown in court, it’s clear Floyd was in distress even before Chauvin put his knee on his neck. He was rambling and confused when officers arrived at the scene. The cashier who sold Floyd cigarettes shortly before his arrest told the trial he was evidently high, although friendly and not threatening. A portrait of George Floyd hangs on fortifications at the Hennepin county government center, where Derek Chauvin is on trial. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/Rex/Shutterstock Even if the police did not immediately recognise that Floyd was under the influence of drugs or at risk of overdosing, it is clear he was having some kind of crisis, perhaps with his mental health. Chauvin and his fellow officers heard Floyd repeatedly cry out about stomach pain and saw foam around his mouth. Yet his cries for help were dismissed. There appeared to be an indifference to his welfare. Chauvin told his supervisor only that Floyd was “going crazy”. Why did the police not recognise that the man in their custody was in crisis? Was it because the officers did not want to see? Or because they weren’t trained to? Either way, those few minutes might have had a far less tragic outcome had they treated Floyd as a medical emergency. The paramedic who treated Floyd said that when he arrived, none of the police officers was offering the dying man any kind of first aid, even though he wasn’t breathing. Throughout, Floyd remained only a suspect who had to be subdued. One reform demanded by protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death is for a chunk of police budgets to be spent on putting social workers alongside officers. The video recordings show that before Chauvin and his fellow officers tried to force Floyd into a squad car, he was handcuffed and sitting against a wall. He was not a threat to anyone and his arrest was not a matter of urgency. That was the moment when a social worker could have been consulted or asked to the scene, if such a policy had existed. Almost certainly the outcome would have been different. Other police departments have learned the value of social workers and mental health experts in dealing with drug crises. One of the pioneers has been the city of Huntington in West Virginia, a state ravaged by the opioid epidemic which for many years had the highest overdose rate in the country. Among other things, the presence of a social worker as police dealt with people overdosing or having some other form of drug emergency helped officers see people addicted to opioids in a different light. A former county police chief in Huntington told me the presence of social workers had transformed his thinking and that of many of his officers, who previously could not see the point of rescuing someone from an overdose only to see them do it again. The former chief likened it to the revelation brought about earlier in his career by training in why some women remain in abusive relationships even after police are repeatedly called. There is enough that is worrying about Floyd’s state of mind and health on video footage played in court for Chauvin and the other officers to have sought medical help. Instead there seemed to be just a determination to make an arrest – even though Chauvin could just have written Floyd a ticket for using a counterfeit $20 bill. But then perhaps, like a lot of other officers who encounter drug users in crisis, Floyd was seen as an “addict” to blame for his own condition. Ross told a different story of Floyd sucked into the trap of opioids by sports injuries, and prescribed oxycodone for pain. The medicine included the powerful narcotic OxyContin, which did so much to drive the opioid epidemic. Over two decades its maker, Purdue Pharma, unleashed mass prescribing of painkillers on a scale not seen in any other country. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” Ross said. Ultimately, Floyd failed to make that break, and was condemned for it. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, the Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.