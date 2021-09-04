Fort Worth restaurant closed for roaches, flies in late August health inspections

Two restaurants closed for serious health violations during Fort Worth’s restaurant inspections for Aug. 22-28.

King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd. was closed due to roaches, flies and general poor sanitation on Aug. 26.

Pizza Patron at 301 NW 28th St. closed Aug. 27 for serious health violations, due to waste water back-up at hand-washing sinks in the kitchen area, although the score recorded in the report was a 7.

Out of the 80 inspections, none of the restaurants scored over 30. One perfect score was Branch & Bird, located at 640 Taylor St. on the 12th floor.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

In Fort Worth inspections, a perfect score is 0 with the number increasing for each violation found; restaurants with 30 or more violations must fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Napoli’s Pizza at 10752 N Beach St. scored 28 for infractions that included black matter on the outside of the pizza dough containers. The restaurant had the highest violation score for the late August reviews.

The restaurant with the second highest score was Taqueria Insurgentes at 6665 Randol Mill Road with 27 violations. Taqueria Insurgentes lost points for multiple roaches in the building. Inspectors saw proof that pest control was scheduled to come out at night Aug. 25, according to the report.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 22nd - 28th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.