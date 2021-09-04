Fort Worth restaurant closed for roaches, flies in late August health inspections

Megan Cardona
·2 min read

Two restaurants closed for serious health violations during Fort Worth’s restaurant inspections for Aug. 22-28.

King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd. was closed due to roaches, flies and general poor sanitation on Aug. 26.

Pizza Patron at 301 NW 28th St. closed Aug. 27 for serious health violations, due to waste water back-up at hand-washing sinks in the kitchen area, although the score recorded in the report was a 7.

Out of the 80 inspections, none of the restaurants scored over 30. One perfect score was Branch & Bird, located at 640 Taylor St. on the 12th floor.

restaurant inspections
restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

In Fort Worth inspections, a perfect score is 0 with the number increasing for each violation found; restaurants with 30 or more violations must fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Napoli’s Pizza at 10752 N Beach St. scored 28 for infractions that included black matter on the outside of the pizza dough containers. The restaurant had the highest violation score for the late August reviews.

The restaurant with the second highest score was Taqueria Insurgentes at 6665 Randol Mill Road with 27 violations. Taqueria Insurgentes lost points for multiple roaches in the building. Inspectors saw proof that pest control was scheduled to come out at night Aug. 25, according to the report.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 22nd - 28th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A restaurant manager in northern Virginia was so desperate for staff she said she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

    Sarah White of the Lost Dog Cafe in Virginia told The AP she had to hire rude people to fill job vacancies - but they were deterring customers.

  • Nearly two years after Covid sent them home, remote workers aren't looking back

    "Any attempt to ... be rigid with where people work or how they work, that’s actually a hindrance to continue to retain talent,” said one HR expert.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • Vermont has a new solution to tackle the labor crunch: It will pay you $7,500 to move and work in one of its most in-demand jobs

    Vermont's most in-demand jobs include fast-food, restaurant, and retail workers, as well as construction and farm workers.

  • 13 Low-Paying Jobs That Actually Pay Off in Retirement

    Not all jobs will earn you a six-figure salary. That doesn't mean they won't pay off later, however. Discover 13 low-paying jobs with major retirement benefits.

  • Lexington man found nooses, racist notes at work. Did employer do enough to stop it?

    “His wife worried that he would be killed,” his attorneys wrote in court records. He was losing sleep and “barricaded himself inside a locked office at work.”

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Real estate Q&A: As evictions restart, how should a landlord handle a tenant who hasn’t paid in months?

    Q: Now that evictions are resuming, I need to deal with my tenant who is over six months behind. I have continued paying the mortgage, but it has not been easy. I need the cash flow from a paying tenant before I end up in foreclosure. Is there anything that I should know? —Peter A: The recent Supreme Court decision about the CDC’s eviction moratorium removed the federal roadblock to evicting ...

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • McDonald's Broken Ice Cream Machine Problem Is So Messy, the FTC Is Investigating

    A Wall Street Journal report says the Federal Trade Commission has questions for franchise owners who've tried to correct problems with soft-serve machines themselves.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Walmart to give 565,000 hourly store associates at least $1 an hour raise in latest wage hike

    It's the retailer’s third wage hike for hourly associates in the last year.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Nissan Has Also Filed New Skyline Trademarks

    In what seems like a shot at Ford's new claim on the name, Nissan has filed a trademark for model cars in the U.S. and full-sized cars in Canada.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Hyundai tackles chip shortage by making its own

    Hyundai Motor has a new plan for beating the global shortage of computer chips.It’s going to make its own.That’s according to a report Friday (September 3) by the Seoul Economy Daily.It says Hyundai is planning to make its own semiconductors for some uses.That as the global shortage forces it and worldwide rivals to halt or slow production.This week saw General Motors say that it would reduce output at most of its North American plants as a result of the problem.Now Hyundai’s research centre and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis have reportedly led the new chips project.They’ve also worked with manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor.The paper says the new devices will be used in a car to be launched next year.There was no official comment on the report from Hyundai.In June, Reuters reported that it and affiliates were in talks with local chip makers to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight of its 15 North American assembly plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Nornickel, Russian fisheries agency in talks to settle $806 million claim

    Russia's Nornickel said on Friday it would discuss an out-of-court settlement with the state fisheries agency, which sought damages of 58.7 billion roubles ($806 million) from the metals miner over the 2020 Arctic fuel spill. Nornickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, had previously paid $2 billion for environmental damages from the leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil from a storage tank at its power plant in May 2020. "Nornickel and the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) agreed to negotiate an out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit filed by the agency against one of the company's subsidiaries," Nornickel said in a statement.