Fort Worth restaurant scores over 30 demerits; roaches found at 2 others in inspections

One restaurant received over 30 demerits and two restaurants had follow-ups in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data. Ten restaurants received high demerit scores over 26.

No restaurants were closed for serious health violations.

Scores are based on a demerit system where zero is a perfect score. When restaurants receive over 30 demerits, they are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

In the 115 health inspections from Jan 8. to Jan. 14, Skillman Wok, located at 9116 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Suite 140, received the most demerits with a score of 37.

Inspectors observed improperly stored raw meat, dirty storage containers, and employees’ failing to wash their hands before handling food, among other violations at Skillman Wok. The restaurant received a score of 23 on its follow-up inspection.

Enchiladas Ole at 2428 Forest Park Blvd. Suite 2418 received a score of 13 on its follow-up after receiving a score of 35 on a previous inspection.

Roaches were observed at Khanh’s Vietnamese Restaurant, at 6901 McCart Ave., Suite 200, and at Taqueria San Luis at 1200 North West 28th St. Both restaurants received a score of 29. They are two of the 10 restaurants that received high demerit scores.

Other restaurants that received high demerit scores in their inspections:

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta #2 at 8540 S. Hulen St., 29

Taqueria Y Tortilleria Mi Ranchito at 1200 NW 28th St., 29

Asian King Buffet at 6051 SW Loop 820 Suite 322, 28

Hanna’s Deli at 1525 E. Berry St., 28

Lupitas Taqueria Y Tortillaria at 3300 Azle Ave. Suite A, 28

Rogers Roundhouse at 1616 Rogers Road, 27

Tacos La Bendicion at 1150 E. Seminary Drive, 27

Fiesta Mexican Foods at 3233 Hemphill St. was issued a repeat violation for not having a certified food protection manager employed or available and for not having a FW card available. The violation could lead to issuance of citation.

