Fort Worth schedules warrant forgiveness event. How to resolve your warrant without arrest

For one day, those with Class C outstanding warrants can start fresh.

Fort Worth Municipal Court will host a warrant forgiveness event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Vivian J. Lincoln Library, 8829 McCart Ave. Those with Class C warrants, such as traffic violations and nonviolent minor offenses — including public intoxication and disorderly conduct — will able to resolve their case in court without fear of being arrested.

Alternate resolutions will be available, such as reduced fines or community service.

“We encourage any persons with an outstanding citation in the city of Fort Worth to contact us immediately to get their cases out of warrant and moving towards resolution,” said court director William Rumuly.

Fort Worth Municipal Court has hosted these events in the past — the most recent in late April. The court operates as a Safe Harbor court, which have opened across Texas, ensuring residents can visit without fear of being arrested for their warrants. Only Fort Worth citations will be forgiven.

There will be 50 reserved and 70 walk-in spots available, and those interested in registering or looking for more information can call 817-392-6700.