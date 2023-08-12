Fort Worth security guard given life in prison, found guilty of sexual assault of 12-year-old

A Fort Worth bus station security guard was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney announced in a social media post on Friday.

A Tarrant County jury found Quincy Neighbors, 36, guilty after hearing testimony that Neighbors, while he was on the job, took advantage of a 12-year-old runaway girl. The girl was looking for help at a bus station in Fort Worth, the district attorney said in the post.

Neighbors drove the girl to a park where he raped her, according to the district attorney’s office.

“We tell our kids to trust people wearing a uniform and badge,” Assistant District Attorney Deanna Franzen told the jury in closing arguments. “That trust and innocence was ripped away when Neighbors savagely raped this child ... he is a threat to every child in Tarrant County, because this is not the first time.”

According to the district attorney, Neighbors was convicted of raping a 16-year-old in Louisiana.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Mowdy told the jury, “He didn’t think this rape was going to come back on him, since the girl was a runaway. She didn’t matter to him, but she matters to us ... give her justice.”

The Fort Worth Police Department and Dallas Police Department assisted in the case.