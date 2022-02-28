Fort Worth sex offender sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping, rape of teen

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping from a 2015 incident.

James Williams, 55, pleaded guilty to the charges connected to the rape of a then-13-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams, who has a history of kidnapping charges, allegedly kidnapped the girl as she was walking home from a park near the Meadowbrook Golf Course in east Fort Worth.

He drove off with her and eventually raped her in the car. He later left her in a vacant lot near her home, according to the release.

Williams had previously served a two-year sentence in 2016 for the attempted kidnapping of a different young girl. He was also arrested in 2012 for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl, but the case was no-billed by a grand jury. Further, he was sentenced in 1994 to nine months in jail in Hawaii after pleading no contest to kidnapping a woman, according to the release.

His conviction in the 2016 case led to his DNA being entered into the police system, which linked him to the 2015 rape in 2018.

Williams also violated sex offender registration requirements from 2016 to 2019 when he worked as a youth sports referee in Granbury and Godley school districts without disclosing his sex offender status, authorities said.