Fort Worth shooting leaves one dead Friday morning in Morningside area

Fort Worth police are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Judd Street, in the Morningside neighborhood, police said.

Responding officers found a man who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said they’re looking for two possible suspects. No description of the suspects has been released.

The motive for the homicide is under investigation.

