Fort Worth shooting leaves two injured, one critically, Monday night

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left two injured, with one in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court. West Division officers responded to the scene on a report of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded,” police said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds and is in critical condition.”

While at the scene, police said a second gunshot victim, suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Members of the Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit are investigating the shooting.