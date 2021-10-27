Fort Worth shooting leaves two dead inside northwest apartment building, police say

Police responding to a shooting call found two people dead inside a Fort Worth residence Wednesday morning.

Officers, part of the department’s Northwest units, were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 5901 Sam Calloway Road around 11 a.m on a report of a possible shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, police “had to force their way into the apartment,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“Once inside they found two bodies with gunshot wounds, both deceased,” the spokesperson said.

Police didn’t say whether the deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, or if they were searching for a suspect. The homicide investigation remains ongoing.