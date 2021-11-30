Fort Worth shooting Monday night leaves one person injured, police say

A shooting in west Fort Worth left one person injured Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the 2800 block of Broadmoor Drive, police said. They responded to the area on a report of shots fired and that someone was shot.

“Officers made scene and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. “The victim was not cooperative with officers and was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.”

The investigation remains ongoing.