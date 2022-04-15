Fort Worth shooting sends one to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

One person was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital Thursday night in the 4300 block of East Berry Street in Fort Worth, according to a police spokesman.

Police said they received a call about the shooting around 9:10 a.m.

The details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story.

The shooting came later the same day that one 19-year-old showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound police believe he got at Cobb Park and, later, three people were shot at a business in the same part of the city.