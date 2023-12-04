Fort Worth shuts down lanes on this busy commercial thoroughfare for safety improvements

It’s finally happening.

The city of Fort Worth has reduced South University drive to two lanes in each direction between Riverfront Drive and the Interstate 30 overpass.

It’s part of a series of renovations to improve signage and safety. The lanes will stay closed while the city installs a raised median with landscaping.

Before the closure, the road had three lanes in each direction with a turn lane in the middle for drivers to cross into one of the two shopping centers or make an appropriately timed u-turn.

Now, the city is limiting turns to the Old University Drive and Collinsworth Street intersections and a pair of cut-outs near the Old South Pancake House and Exxon gas station.

The new medians will considerably improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, said Lara Ingram, a spokesperson for the city’s transportation department in an email to the Star-Telegram.

The outside lanes had been closed since February while the city worked to improve the sidewalks, lighting and traffic signals. The city added a traffic signal at the Collinsworth Street intersection making it easier for northbound traffic to access the businesses on the west side of the street.

It’s not clear how long the inside lanes will be closed.

The renovations on this stretch of University Drive are supposed to wrap up February 2024, according to a project page on the city’s website.