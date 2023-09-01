Fort Worth South Hills high school football defeated by Venus, lose second game of season
Both the Fort Worth South Hills Scorpions (0-2) and Venus Bulldogs (1-1) came into Thursday’s game looking for their first win of the season.
Only one team could secure the victory, and the Bulldogs won 33-18 on Thursday at Clark Stadium.
The first touchdown of the night came from Bulldogs quarterback Fernando Rodriguez, who scored on a 4-yard QB keeper with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
Turnovers were an issue for Venus in the second quarter.
Venus lost a fumble which led South Hills to recover the ball deep in Venus’ territory. South Hills attempted a field goal, but it was wide to the right. Soon after, Venus’ quarterback Fernando Rodriguez threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaden Morel.
The score was 14-0 with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
With no time left on the clock at the end of the second quarter, South Hills wide receiver Luis Sancen caught a 42-yard pass and scored the first touchdown for the Scorpions. The score at intermission was 21-6.
During the middle of the third quarter, a Scorpion punt pinned the Bulldogs down to their own one yard line. A fumbled snap by the Bulldogs led to a recovery for a touchdown by the Scorpions.
It wasn’t long after the Scorpions scored that Venus made a touchdown of their own. This time it was a 40-yard touchdown by running back Damarie Bell. This would end the third quarter with the Bulldogs leading 27-12.
South Hills answered with a touchdown of their own. Running back Trey Cook brought the score to 27-18 with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Scorpions’ final surge wasn’t enough to get back to striking distance.
The final score of the night was a touchdown for the Bulldogs made by Aaron Gonzalez with 2:05 left in the game.
Next up for South Hills is an away game against The Colony on Sept. 8.