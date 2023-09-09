Fort Worth still has a West 7th crime problem. Here’s one tool to address it | Opinion

When a tragedy arrives such as the recent fatal shooting of a well-regarded TCU student in the West 7th area, it’s often tempting to throw up our hands and lament that little could have prevented such random circumstances.

Even when that’s true, though, cases like the death of Wes Smith are so sad and shocking that we must look back thoroughly and evaluate any changes that could make a difference going forward.

The city has an immediate opportunity to act to impose a little more order on West 7th. An ordinance that would require larger bars and nightclubs in certain areas to go through the city’s zoning process is up for a City Council debate Tuesday. Members should approve it.

Fort Worth should always be cautious about business regulation that could crimp economic growth. But this proposal is targeted and smart. It would affect only “high intensity mixed-use districts,” which include West 7th. It would not affect current clubs, only new businesses. And it wouldn’t have to be a heavy-handed prohibition, properly used.

West 7th is a popular area, but its propensity to attract young drinkers surely creates the opportunity for crime. A mixed-use district should be, as the name suggests, occupied by a variety of businesses. And the ordinance would give the city a chance to monitor the business mix and ensure owners will encourage responsibility.

Bar owners are no doubt as concerned about the district’s propensity for crime, and many deserve credit for taking action to curtail it, even hiring additional security. But it’s an inherent risk of such an entertainment district, and the city needs another tool to monitor and control it. The council has delayed a vote on the ordinance three times. It’s time to pass it.

The state can help by ensuring the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission aggressively reviews area bars for compliance with state regulations. Underage drinking and the unauthorized carrying of weapons are clearly factors in crime in the district, and cannot be tolerated.

Then, there’s the baffling question of what could have driven the 21-year-old accused of shooting Smith. The suspect, Matthew Purdy, reportedly told police he did not know Smith and could not say why he shot him. Any reason for such behavior is not clear here yet.

And as often happens, it wasn’t Purdy’s first brush with the law: He was charged with committing two robberies in 2021 with a pellet gun and given deferred adjudication. Obviously prosecutors can’t take every case like this to a trial seeking prison time. But a review is in order to determine if there should have been red flags that would have merited more serious punishment.

Purdy’s procurement of a handgun needs answers, too. Under the terms of his deferred adjudication, he should have been prohibited from obtaining or owning one. We’ve said often that increasing prosecutions of gun crimes under existing laws is important, to send a message about the seriousness of such crimes to young people and to ultimately help stem the flow of illegal weapons. Law enforcement should vigorously pursue how Purdy obtained a gun and make an example of the case.

Smith’s killing has drawn an unusual amount of attention because of its randomness and the fact that, by all accounts, he was an exemplary individual with a record of service to his community and a bright future. But we should not neglect that violent crime is shaking so many Fort Worth communities, and some cases don’t get a fraction of the notice that Smith’s did.

Too many young people are dying in random violence, or as the result of retaliation that they happen to get caught up in. Let’s remember that each life lost leaves an unfillable hole in a family and community. Even if it feels like an impossible task, we should look at each and ask what might have prevented it — and then use the answers to prevent another.

