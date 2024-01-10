Fort Worth Stock Show parade still on for Saturday with new downtown route after blast

The Fort Worth Stock Show “All Western” Parade is moving forward with Saturday’s event, although with a route change.

Parade organizers announced a new route Wednesday in response to the explosion that rocked downtown Fort Worth on Monday at the Sandman Signature Hotel. City crews are still working to assess the cause of the explosion, which injured 21 people.

The Stock Show parade route starts at its normal spot south of the Tarrant Country Courthouse on North Main and Weatherford streets. The route will continue south down Main, turning left on West Ninth Street, then left on Commerce Street to head north to Weatherford Street.

The adjusted route avoids Houston Street, where the parade would normally make its turn and head north back to Weatherford Street.

Watching the parade is free, but you can purchase tickets for reserved seats for $12 to $20 depending on the section via Ticketmaster, calling 817-502-0011 or going to the Dickies Arena box office at 1911 Montgomery St.

The TCU Horned Frog Marching Band will lead the parade, which will also pay tribute to the men and women of law enforcement from across Texas. Over 3,000 horses from across the country and Mexico are expected to participate in Saturday’s event.

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena.

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes rode in one of the earlier carriages during the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

The 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally is also planning to host its event in downtown on Monday.

Parade organizers told the Star-Telegram on Wednesday that Monday’s event at 11 a.m. is still planned. No further details were available at this time, as parade organizers say they’re still in conversation with the city.

In years past, the parade would start near the Fort Worth Convention Center and conclude at Sundance Square.