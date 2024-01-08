Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo 2024 parade’s frigid weather forecast: Better cowboy up!

A little cold weather won’t be enough to derail the Fort Worth Stock Show “All Western” Parade this weekend.

Saturday morning’s temperature is forecast to be in the 20s, warming up to a high in the 40s for the day, said David Bonnette, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office. The parade Saturday through downtown Fort Worth has been a tradition since 1896, kicking off the oldest stock show in the city.

The chilly weather is thanks in part to a cold front arriving in the Metroplex on Friday, which could bring a chance of snow or ice across North Texas on Monday and freezing temperatures into at least early next week.

Parade organizers are aware of the forecast and will move forward with Saturday’s event, which begins at 11 a.m. and runs through downtown.

“Like we say here at the Stock Show, layer up and come have fun,” said Matt Brockman, the organization’s communications manager. “That’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Mexican Vaquero heritage was scattered through the event during the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Last year’s Fort Worth Stock Show “All Western” Parade was the first since 2020.

In January 2021, the parade was canceled due to COVID. Then in 2022, dangerously strong winds were to blame. Parade fans showed up in mass to the 2023 parade, which featured marching bands, floats, horseback riders and stage coaches.

The 2024 All Western Parade will be even bigger, as organizers are expecting over 3,000 horses from across the country and Mexico to participate in Saturday’s event.

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes rode in one of the earlier carriages during the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

The TCU Horned Frog Marching Band will lead the parade, which will also pay tribute to the men and women of law enforcement from across Texas. Visitors can expect mounted units from the Fort Worth Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety Capital Police.

Saturday’s parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Tarrant County Courthouse on North Main Street. The route follows North Main to the Convention Center on West Ninth Street, then continues back up Houston Street.

Watching the parade is free, but you can purchase tickets for reserved seats for $12 to $20 depending on the section by calling 817-502-0011 or going to the Dickies Arena box office at 1911 Montgomery St.

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 3 at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena.