Fort Worth SWAT called out for barricaded man after drug deal assault, but no one found

A man who confronted two suspects over the sale of narcotics was violently assaulted late Tuesday at a Fort Worth hotel room before he escaped, Fort Worth police said.

When they arrived at the scene, Fort Worth police arrested one suspect after he fled the hotel room.

But a SWAT unit was called when police believed the second suspect was still in the hotel room, but no one was found early Wednesday.

Fort Worth police responded to a robbery call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to 2000 Beach St. at the Quality Inn.

A man told Fort Worth police he had confronted two other men over the sale of narcotics in a hotel room.

At some point, the two suspects violently assaulted the victim, with one producing a handgun, and robbed the victim of cash, Fort Worth police said.

The victim exited the room and then sought medical attention for minor injuries from an employee of the hotel.

Officers arrived and they were speaking with the victim when one officer observed a suspect opened the door of the hotel room where the robbery had occurred and exited the room. The officer detained the suspect.

Several attempts were made to contact the second suspect who was believed to still be inside the room and persuade him to exit the but they were each unsuccessful., Fort Worth police said.

Officers then began to treat the call as a barricaded subject and called for additional officers from patrol, as well as officers from specialized units.

At about 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, a SWAT unit initially breached the front door and continued efforts to persuade the suspect to exit the residence. At about 0241 hours, the SWAT Unit entered the room but did not locate a second suspect.

The incident lasted almost two hours.. The suspect initially detained was arrested for a confirmed unrelated felony warrant and taken to the Fort Worth City Jail.

The incident involved officers from the Department’s Patrol Divisions, Directed Response Units, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Hostage Negotiation Unit, Crisis Intervention Team, HOPE Unit and Tactical Medical Unit. MedStar personnel were also at the scene.