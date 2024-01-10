Will Fort Worth, Tarrant schools close during dangerous wind chills? Here’s what we know

With dangerous wind chills and a slight chance of a wintry mix in the forecast, parents and students might want to prepare for potential school closings or delays on Tuesday.

“All of North & Central Texas will experience hazardous cold early next week,” the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said. “Many areas may drop to below 10 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning.”

There’s also a small chance of freezing rain, sleet or snow Sunday and Monday.

Here’s what to know about weather-related school closings in Tarrant County, including when and how you’ll be notified:

Aledo: The district will notify the community by 5:30 a.m. the day of scheduled classes if needed.

Arlington: The Arlington school district “will monitor forecasts and conditions regarding Tuesday,” spokesperson Anita Foster said.

Azle: There was no Tuesday closure announcement.

Birdville: The district usually makes a decision about delaying or closing by 5:30 a.m. the day of classes. If the superintendent decides to delay or close schools, the district’s phone messaging system will be activated and the radio and television stations will be notified. Also, the district will post this information on the website, Facebook, Twitter, Birdville ISD News and the main voicemail at 817-547-5700. BISD posts these notifications only if school is delayed or closed — not if it is open as usual. Visit birdvilleschools.net/weatherprocedures for more information.

Burleson: As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no Tuesday closure announcement.

Carroll: The district monitors weather conditions along with the city of Southlake’s Emergency Management team, and should keep parents posted should there be a delay or cancellation. Any changes to school and office schedules should be communicated before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Weather-related school closings and delays will be communicated to employees and parents via the district’s emergency telephone notification system. To update your emergency contact information, contact your child’s school. Follow @Carrollisd on X for immediate alerts and notices using the #SAFEdragon hashtag. The district will also post closings to the district’s website, Facebook page and Mobile Dragon app.

Castleberry: In the event of a delay or closure due to weather, the district will communicate this information by following the emergency procedure outlined on their website. Parents should continue to check the district website, social media sites and Canvas for updates. To update your contact information for use with the mass-messaging system, visit the Contact Preferences page.

Crowley: The Crowley school district says it closely monitors weather forecasts and the changing conditions to ensure the safety of students, staff and families. When inclement weather is expected, CISD considers the following before making a decision that alters the normal school schedule: Information on all road conditions (including rural bus routes and whether buses/cars can safely travel), the existing accumulation of snow and ice, the rate and expected duration of precipitation, parking lot and sidewalk conditions and weather predictions. “Safety will always be our top priority when faced with decisions about school closing due to weather,” a spokesperson said. The official decision as to whether classes will be held will be made by the superintendent. When buses are canceled or schools are closed, CISD will inform families by 5 a.m.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw: If the district is going to have a late start Tuesday, that decision would more than likely be made on Monday, a spokesperson said. Find more details about the inclement weather process and procedures.

Everman: The district will continue to closely monitor the weather over the weekend and Monday. Normally, the announcement is made the day before, so in this case the decision will be made on Monday. It will keep everyone posted via social media and the mass communication system.

Fort Worth: As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no Tuesday closure announcement.

Godley: “We have made no decision regarding next Tuesday,” spokesperson Jeff Meador said. “We will consider a late start or closure closer to then.”

Grapevine-Colleyville: At this time, there have been no changes to the Tuesday schedule at GCISD. Should schools close, the district will communicate early morning Tuesday through phone, email, the district website and social media. Inclement weather procedures can be found here.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford: The district says it will make a decision closer to Tuesday. HEB ISD has a specific process for deciding school closures due to weather conditions, which begins at 4 a.m. on the day in question. It customarily makes those decisions before school buses making their runs on the day of potential severe weather. To receive official notice of inclement weather closures, subscribe to HEB ISD eNews to get an email announcement, or visit Facebook or Twitter for social media updates. It will also be posted on the district website.

Keller: Keller does not have plans to close schools or start late Tuesday. Any decision on Tuesday would be made by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the latest.

Kennedale: As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no Tuesday closure announcement.

Lake Worth: As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no Tuesday closure announcement. Families should ensure that the district has up-to-date contact information so that they may provide updates as they occur.

Mansfield: As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no Tuesday closure announcement. Families will be notified via email, text, the district website and social media platforms.

Northwest: The Northwest school district has no plans to close schools or delay the start time for the coming days. The district says it attempts to make those decisions whenever possible by no later than 5 a.m. the day of any closure. If weather conditions are deteriorating the day before a school day and are not expected to improve, they try to make the announcement by no later than 9:30 p.m. Inclement weather procedures can be found here.

White Settlement: The operations team will work to winterize district buildings, a spokesperson said. As long as there is no precipitation that creates hazardous road conditions, the district will maintain a normal schedule.