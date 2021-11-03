Fort Worth teen accused of being involved in fatal drive-by shooting on Halloween

A Fort Worth teen is accused of being involved in a Halloween drive-by shooting that left a 69-year-old man dead and two others injured in a Fort Worth neighborhood, according to jail records and preliminary Fort Worth police reports.

The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in the 3700 block of Lebow Street and left Evodio Rodriguez dead in a front yard.

A 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man also were injured in the drive-by shooting.

Jail records identified 18-year-old Mario J. Gonzalez of Fort Worth as a suspect in the case. He was arrested Tuesday night and booked just before 8:30 p.m. into the Fort Worth Jail.

He faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Rodriguez, according to jail records.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Lebow Street in northwest Fort Worth.

Detectives believe a gunman in a vehicle opened fire at a home, killing Rodriguez and wounding the two other men.

Rodriguez was one of four men shot to death Sunday and early Monday in separate shootings in Fort Worth.