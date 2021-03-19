Fort Worth teen arrested in Connecticut, accused of kidnapping 2 young girls

Jack Howland
·1 min read

A Fort Worth man was arrested on a highway in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday morning after authorities said he traveled to New Hampshire to meet two young girls and then kidnapped them, resulting in an Amber Alert.

Cameron Snody, 18, surrendered after Connecticut State Police surrounded him on I-91 Northbound, the agency said in a news release. The girls, ages 12 and 17, were recovered from his 2006 Saturn Ion, which he had stolen, police said. They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Snody was charged with third-degree larceny and fugitive from justice, police said.

The Amber Alert was disseminated in New Hampshire and beyond on Friday morning, warning Snody had come to the state to meet the two girls before stealing the Saturn and driving away with them. The alert reached Connecticut, where state police found information that led them to believe Snody was on I-91 Northbound, according to the release.

Troopers responded to the highway and set themselves up at various locations. They observed what they believed to be Snody’s car around 10:15 a.m., near Exit 23, and carefully conducted a traffic stop that prevented Snody from escaping, police said.

After Snody surrendered, he was taken to a Connecticut Department of Corrections facility, police said.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond as authorities in New Hampshire work on extraditing him back to the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Gunman shot horse named Pete as he stood in Parker County pasture; reward offered

    The 10-year-old gelding paint horse was euthanized after being found critically wounded.

  • 'Not happening': Prospects dim for Capitol riot commission

    Republican and Democratic leaders can't agree on who will be on the commission and what exactly it will study.

  • India and Pakistan suffer resurgence of COVID-19 cases

    India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states. In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Punjab state in India extended a night curfew across nine districts and the New Delhi city government announced an increase of vaccinations to 125,000 doses per day from around 40,000 at present, officials said. Local authorities in the Indian state of Odisha sought additional vaccine doses and in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, authorities ordered schools and colleges to be shut across eight administrative divisions until April 10.

  • Conn. bank teller refuses to let Black woman withdraw from own account

    A teller at TD Bank refused to give a Black woman funds from her own bank account saying she didn’t feel comfortable giving her the money. Gwen Samuel, a Connecticut businesswoman feels that she was the victim of explicit racism at a TD Bank branch in Southington, CT. “I got inside, I had my TD bank card and my license,” she told a local Fox affiliate.

  • Facebook showcases wrist-worn AR interface concept

    Facebook’s hardware strategy often looks pretty opaque from the outside. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the company was working on its own Apple Watch competitor. Facebook is a big company, after all.

  • Transfer news: Hoppe to Liverpool, Aguero to Chelsea

    In the latest transfer news USMNT youngster Matthew Hoppe to Liverpool and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are some of the latest reports.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Becerra as top federal health official

    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take the helm of the sprawling department as the United States battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Becerra won confirmation to join President Joe Biden's Cabinet on a party-line 50-49 vote. Becerra, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years and was a member of Democratic leadership, will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare."

  • 'Ace Ventura 3' Is in the Works From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Writers

    A third 'Ace Ventura' film is in the works at Amazon. It's aiming for a major theatrical release, with a script by the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' writers.

  • After crash, driver stabs, chokes other motorists on North Texas highway, police say

    Several vehicles were involved in a traffic wreck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 35E in Carrollton.

  • Tony Hawk Skates His Last Ollie 540, Puts the NFT of It Up for Auction

    The stunt, deemed scary by Hawk in recent years, will be immortalized as an NFT after a winner is declared in an auction.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Sleep Products AD's Global Editors Swear By

    Make your bed like the French, Spanish, and Italians doOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blue Jackets turn back Hurricanes in overtime on Seth Jones’ goal

    The Canes and Blue Jackets began a run of four straight games against each other, the first two at PNC Arena.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.

  • Biden says Russia’s Putin will ‘pay a price’ for election meddling

    President Joe Biden joined Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing American troops from Afghanistan, and potential action against Vladimir Putin. During the interview that aired on Wednesday, Biden revealed he met with the Russian leader and discussed foreign meddling in the 2020 election. The men shared a phone call where POTUS claimed to have warned Putin of possible consequences.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.