Fort Worth teen in custody in connection with fatal shooting of Paschal High School junior

A Fort Worth teen was in custody Monday in connection with the Friday fatal shooting of a Paschal High School junior at a Whataburger restaurant across from the school.

Jail records identified the suspect as Daniel Reed, 17, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail late Saturday night and faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Zechariah Trevino, 17.

Reed also faces a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury because Trevino’s cousin was critically wounded during the shooting.

Fort Worth police said Monday that another arrest was expected in the homicide.

Everyone involved in the incident were students at Paschal, authorities have said.

Trevino will be forever missed, his mother, Erica Rico Silva, wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m so broken without you,” she wrote.

Silva told WFAA-TV that he worked as a cook at the Whataburger and died while trying to protect his cousin — a teenage girl who remains in the hospital.

Paschal High School student Zechariah Trevino, 17, was killed in a shooting that also injured his cousin outside Whataburger on Berry Street on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said Friday that at least one student with a gun opened fire after an argument that turned into a fight about 4 p.m. Friday at the restaurant at 2401 W Berry St.

A MedStar spokesman said that both patients were transported to area trauma centers by ambulance. Trevino later died at a local hospital.

Noakes said the city has seen an increase in shootings among teens and young adults because of a lack of conflict-resolution skills.

“It seems these days with some very young people ... conflict resolution involves a gun,” Noakes said. “You have so much more to live for and so does anybody you may have conflict with.”

In statements on social media, Fort Worth ISD said, “We are aware of a shooting that occurred at the Whataburger near Paschal HS today after dismissal. The school was immediately placed on lockdown for any remaining students and staff. Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police Department as they investigate.”