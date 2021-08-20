Fort Worth teen punched his uncle 20 times over who was going to cook dinner, judge says

A Fort Worth teen who a judge said punched his uncle 20 times in the head and arms after he became upset about who was going to cook dinner was ordered on Thursday to remain in a Tarrant County juvenile center.

After attacking his uncle on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Worth, the 15-year-old punched his mother in the back of the head, requiring stitches to close a wound, when she tried to intervene, the judge said.

The uncle managed to block a majority of the blows, but Fort Worth police noticed marks on the uncle.

The 15-year-old boy was ordered held for at least 10 days by District Judge Alex Kim during a detention hearing. The boy was not identified because he is a minor.

The order came during the brief hearing, which was conducted on Zoom at the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth. The boys’ parents attended the hearing.

The boy had no previous juvenile criminal history, Kim said.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the family’s Fort Worth home. The uncle lives with the teen and his parents.

The teen got into an argument with his uncle that escalated into a physical confrontation, authorities said.

The teen’s mother suffered a blow when she tried to stop her son. The uncle managed to restrain the teen until Fort Worth police arrived.

The family was in fear of the teen’s aggression, according to a report read by the judge.

Kim said the teen had no history of mental health problems.

But a lawyer told the judge Thursday afternoon that the family was willing to take their son home and they planned to take him to a family doctor.

However, Kim ordered the teen to stay with Tarrant County juvenile authorities because of his level of aggression on family members.

“I don’t know what happened that he got so mad at his uncle and mother,” his father told Kim during the hearing. “I’ve discovered my son has a problem.”