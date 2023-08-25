Fort Worth Unitarian Universalist church threats not classified as hate crime, police say

Fort Worth police are not classifying recent threats at a local Unitarian Universalist church as a hate crime after an initial investigation by the Homeland Security division, citing lack of evidence, a police spokesperson wrote in an email early Friday.

Police responded to All Peoples Church Unitarian Universalist, formerly known as First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, at 1959 Sandy Lane in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning after they received reports of a dead dog in the community garden.

They arrived to find the dog surrounded by multiple bullet casings and a rifle.

Police came back to the church later that afternoon when they received a call about a man inside the church who was holding a shotgun and wearing ammo on his chest. He was immediately taken into custody.

The man has since been identified as 26-year-old Roman Collins. Collins is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on charges of terroristic threat, cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and carrying weapons in a place where they are prohibited.

Police had the Fort Worth Fire Department’s Bomb/Arson Unit sweep the church, its courtyard and Collins’ car following his arrest. The police department’s SWAT team also searched Collins’ home with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A 911 caller told police Collins had made threats about killing people.

Emails and calls to All Peoples Unitarian Universalist inquiring about any connection Collins had to the church and if they believe what happened is a hate crime were not immediately returned Friday morning.

This incident isn’t the first crime that’s occurred at area Unitarian churches in recent months.

In July, Plano’s Community Unitarian Universalist Church was firebombed when someone tossed an accelerant in front of the church and set it ablaze. No one was injured during the incident, but the front door and foyer sustained damage.

Just a few weeks earlier, the Plano church, which like other Unitarian churches affirms the LGBTQ community, had been trolled by anti-LGBTQ YouTubers who pretended to be gay and made fun of the church, the Dallas Morning News reported.

There’s still no word on who set the Plano fire. A representative with Plano Fire Prevention didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking updates Friday. Plano authorities said last month that their initial investigation didn’t find a connection between the video prank and the fire.

A representative for the Community Unitarian Universalist Church told the Star-Telegram that they never found out who started the fire — the little evidence they had from eyewitnesses didn’t get off the ground.

Representatives for the Unitarian Universalist Association in Boston could not immediately be reached for comment on the incidents early Friday.

Staff writer Nicole Lopez contributed to this report.