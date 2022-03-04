Fort Worth’s Van Cliburn piano competition had to address Ukraine. Its leaders got it right

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
Longtime Fort Worth residents are inundated with reminders of the city’s Cold War legacy as Russia seeks to redraw the map of Europe. Our city was home to a vital strategic air base and the plant that manufactured the bombers and fighters to project American power around the world, and we proudly claim a share of the credit for the victory over Soviet communism.

But our highest legacy from it all may be cultural rather than militant. The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition stands as a powerful reminder that art can unite where politics divides. Van Cliburn’s incredible achievement — shocking the world by winning a 1958 piano contest designed to promote Soviet artistry — spawned the quadrennial competition that brings a spotlight to Fort Worth.

Texas pianist Van Cliburn performs to a packed audience in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory in April 1958 during the first International Tchaikovsky Competition, which he won.
So, we were proud to see Thursday that the competition is determined to welcome Russian pianists when initial auditions begin this month. Its leaders strongly condemned the assault on Ukraine, but at a time when Russian vodka and even hockey players are feeling the backlash, the Cliburn is sending a strong message: Don’t blame good people for the bad acts of leaders, especially autocrats they cannot hold accountable.

The Cliburn announced that when auditions for the 16th iteration of the competition get underway Sunday at TCU’s Pepsico Recital Hall, invited Russian musicians will still be eligible. It’s important to note that the participants are not state-sponsored or employees of the Russian government.

There will be complications in getting some of them here. Because of COVID travel restrictions, potential contestants are coming to Fort Worth, rather than judges traveling to their home countries to hear them, as they’ve done in the past.

In one sense, that may have helped the 15 invited Russian participants. It’s hard to imagine Cliburn judges traveling to Moscow now, as the United States seeks to pressure Putin’s government with economic sanctions.

But on the other hand, the pianists have to get out of Russia, and among the sanctions are restrictions on Russian airlines. Cliburn spokeswoman Maggie Estes said contestants have been working to get American visas, and the competition is helping rearrange travel as airlines shun Russia.

“As of now, we have hopes that most of them will get here,” she said via email.

The Cliburn’s stand is important, because bad, if well-meaning, responses to Russia’s crimes are spreading fast. Resolve not to buy Russian products is fine; punishing innocent people is not.

Consider that Taste of Europe, an Arlington restaurant started by an emigre from Belarus, received threats because it dares to sell “Russian gifts.” The owner has declared solidarity with Ukraine but still had to black out part of his sign and tweak his menu.

Did we learn nothing from the silly Iraq War-era dustup over “Freedom Fries?”

Russian cultural contributions predate Putin (and, for that matter, the Soviet Union). They will be important to the world long after he’s gone. If anything, it’s even more important to read Tolstoy or Solzhenitsyn or listen to Prokofiev.

Once the Cliburn auditions are over, the 72 invitees will be winnowed to 30 participants, who will return for the competition’s June 2 start. We can’t know what Ukraine will look like then, or the state of U.S.-Russia relations.

It’s crucial that the world sees us standing with Ukraine and welcoming Russian artists to celebrate what music can do to unite humanity even in the face of those who create chaos.

