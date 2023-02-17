Fort Worth vice investigation targets men soliciting prostitutes on Valentine’s Day

At least six men accused of prostitution charges were arrested on Valentine’s Day in Fort Worth during a special operation by the vice unit, Fort Worth police said.

The felony arrests occurred between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at East. Lancaster and Chicago avenues.

Jail records indicated that the youngest suspect was 25 and the oldest was 63. Five of the suspects were from Fort Worth and one man was from Arlington.

Each suspect faces a charge of solicitation of prostitution, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Police did not release any further details on the operation or the arrests.

Last month, authorities arrested 46 men who included a high school assistant football coach, a hospital official and a youth pastor during a multi-agency operation targeting the demand for commercial sex in North Texas.

The men — a majority of whom are from North Texas — also face charges of solicitation of prostitution after they were arrested on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, according to local and federal law enforcement.

Undercover officers met with those suspects at hotels in Frisco and Southlake.