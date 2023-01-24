At Fort Worth vigil for teen slain at Whataburger, mother says she forgave assailants

For the people closest to him, Zechariah Trevino would prepare a long story or a meal. He was ready with a joke. And he cared for a pet chicken.

Trevino, who was 17 years old and was shot to death in a fusillade as he stood outside a Fort Worth fast food restaurant after classes ended on Friday at Paschal High School, where he was a junior. His mother recalled him as knight in shining armor who was slain as he stood behind a cousin, who also was shot.

Erica Trevino described her son at a prayer service and candlelight vigil at University United Methodist Church in a block adjacent to Paschal High and Whataburger, the restaurant at 2401 W. Berry St. where he worked and was slain.

The victim’s mother said that as she grieved, she had prayed for and forgiven the three teenage assailants whom police have arrested in connection with the killing.

“I only hope you find your way from here,” Erica Trevino told reporters.

Her son was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour after he was fired upon. His cousin, also a Paschal High student, was shot at the same time. She appears to have told police that a person she knows as Danny B arrived at the restaurant in an SUV with four others before the shooting

The surviving victim appears to have told police that the shooting was motivated by her public criticism of a gang whose members she believes were involved in the overdose death of her sister.

An arrest warrant affidavit describes the underpinning of the police investigation and the evidence that homicide detectives concluded exists to support the arrests in the case of three teenagers on suspicion of murder. The document redacts the name of the female victim who survived. Other information in the document makes her role as an eyewitness and victim clear.

Police arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Daniel Reed and Isaiah Nunez, both 17, and a 16-year-old male whose name police did not release because of his age.