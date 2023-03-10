Fort Worth violent crime down 13%, homicides fall 24.5%. City credits police initiative

Violent crime in Fort Worth fell 13.4% in 2022, the city announced Friday.

The city credited the #FortWorthSafe initiative for the reduction. It was launched in April 2022, with a goal to reduce crime by 10% within 12 months.

There were nearly 700 fewer violent crimes reported in 2022 compared to 2021, assistant police chief Robert Alldredge said in a press release.

Homicides were down 24.5%, from 102 to 77, and nonfatal shootings were down 23.9%, from 380 to 289, according to the release.

Business robberies were down 10.4%, but robberies of individuals were up 1.5%.

Fort Worth police attributed this success to the use of neighborhood cameras, city departments working to improve blight and improving community-police relations.

Mayor Mattie Parker applauded the police for its hard work, and said the the reduction was encouraging, according to the release.

“Violent crime is committed by a small number of people in a small number of places, but it affects all of us,” said police chief Neil Noakes in a 2022 video promoting the program.

A 2022 police analysis showed that 2.9% of 824 police reporting areas accounted for 22.39% of the city’s reported violent crime. The areas are no bigger than a few blocks.