Fort Worth wants to sue Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu over non-payment of ‘franchise fee’

The Fort Worth City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to hire an outside law firm to sue video streaming services Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

The suit is over nonpayment of “franchise fees,” which are usually charged to cable and television providers for use of city infrastructure.

Streaming services have avoided paying these fees in the past because they are not technically classified as utilities, but a proposed Fort Worth City Council resolution claims these services rely on infrastructure that crosses “public right of way” and therefore should be subject to these fees.

It’s not clear how much the city could recoup if it’s successful, but the companies would be required to pay a 5% tax on any money generated in a local market.

Fort Worth would be the 15th Texas city to sue Netflix and other video streaming services over not paying these franchise fees. The others are Dallas, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Allen, Amarillo, Sugar Land, Mesquite, Plano, Waco, Abilene, Carrollton, Frisco, Garland, and New Boston.

The council will vote on a resolution to hire the law firms Mckool Smith, P.C., Ashcroft Sutton Reyes LLC, and Korein Tillery, according to the proposed resolution These are the same firms hired by the other Texas cities, although it isn’t clear whether Fort Worth’s case would join them in any sort of class action.

A federal judge threw out New Boston’s lawsuit in September 2021 saying Texas law gives authority to the state’s public utility commission to regulate these fees, not municipalities.

Neither the city nor representatives for Netflix, and Disney responded immediately to requests seeking comment.

The council vote will take place during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.