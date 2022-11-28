Fort Worth’s water utility is holding a hiring event this week. These jobs are open.

The City of Fort Worth’s water utility is holding a job fair Wednesday, Nov. 30, for several positions.

The hiring event with on-the-spot interviews is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th St., Fort Worth.

The jobs include maintenance workers, dump truck drivers and senior equipment operators for backhoes.

Applicants must be able to work overtime, nights, weekends and holidays as needed.

Walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the job fair. Bring a resume. All jobs require ability pass background verification, drug screening and a physical. For more information, go here.