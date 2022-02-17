Fort Worth woman accused of neglecting 140 fighting roosters, chickens; birds euthanized

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
A Fort Worth woman was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of animal cruelty and accused of neglecting about 140 fighting roosters and chickens after her ex-husband was arrested last summer.

Fort Worth animal control officials found several roosters and chickens dead at a residence last summer after being called to the scene.

“Others were in extremely bad health,” said Fort Worth spokeswoman Diane Covey in a telephone interview with the Star-Telegram.

Officials seized about 140 roosters and chickens and later euthanized them.

Jail records identified the suspect as 38-year-old Maria Rodriguez-Becerra.

Authorities arrested the Fort Worth woman Saturday.

The case began June 8, when Fort Worth police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Grove Road.

Rodriguez-Becerra’s ex-husband was arrested, and authorities believed he had been breeding roosters to sell for cockfighting.

Once her ex-husband was taken into custody, Rodriguez-Becerra is accused of failing to care for the birds.

Authorities returned to the residence a few weeks later and found the birds in bad health.

The Fort Worth woman was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of cruelty to livestock animals/negligence, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The charges are misdemeanors.

