Fort Worth woman arrested, accused of throwing boyfriend’s mother’s ashes into lake

James Hartley
·1 min read

A 40-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested and charged Wednesday with misdemeanor assault nearly two years after she is accused of throwing an urn containing her then-boyfriend’s mother’s ashes into a lake, according to a police report.

Augustine Gladney is charged with abuse of a corpse, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a fine of up to $4,000, according to the Fort Worth police report.

A man told police that on June 3, 2020, he and Gladney were dating but the two weren’t on good terms, according to the report. When he returned to the home they shared that day, the boyfriend found that his mother’s urn was missing. He told police he overheard a phone conversation between Gladney and her daughter in which Gladney said she’d thrown the urn into a lake.

More than four hours after he overheard the conversation, the boyfriend said Gladney sent him a text in which she admitted she’d taken his mother’s ashes and the green urn with butterfly patterns in which they were kept and threw them into a lake, according to the report.

A police officer noted in the report that he told the boyfriend to save the text messages with Gladney as evidence.

Neither Gladney nor her then-boyfriend could be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

