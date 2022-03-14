Fort Worth woman arrested on suspicion of murder in man’s death, records show

A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week in connection to the death of a Fort Worth man and later bonded out of jail, according to police and court records.

Mia Rhodes was booked March 7 on suspicion of murder in the March 4 death of 24-year-old Jordan Harris, according to a police report.

The incident was reported around noon March 4 in the 6500 block of Oak Forest Court in east Fort Worth.

The police report didn’t provide details of how Harris was killed, but said the homicide investigation was initiated by DFW Airport Police before being taken over by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police declined to release any additional information regarding the arrest or Harris’ death.

According to Tarrant County court records, Harris was accused of assaulting and stalking Rhodes last year. A grand jury declined to indict him in the stalking case, but Harris served 45 days in jail for assault and violating an order of protection, records show. Harris was released from jail in August.

Records show that Rhodes was released on bond early Thursday morning.

An attorney for Rhodes was not listed in court records.