Fort Worth woman charged with reckless arson in connection to home fire in late December

A woman has been arrested and faces an arson charge in connection to a fire at her north Fort Worth home.

Steinunn Kristinsdottir, 30, of Fort Worth, faces a charge of arson with reckless damage to a building, according to police records. She was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Dec. 29, at a house in the 5500 block of Canyon Lands Drive in north Fort Worth, according to police records. A police report lists the address of the fire as Kristinsdottir’s home address.

“No one was killed or injured at this fire,” said Michael Drivdahl, a public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department. “One [woman] was arrested for reckless arson. All the documentation for this case is not yet complete.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kristinsdottir remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday with bond set at $75,000, according to jail records.