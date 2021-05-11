Fort Worth woman claims she was cutting fruit as man ‘ran into knife,’ murder warrant says

Jasmine Lenard told police she was holding a knife as she was about to cut fruit for her child when Camron Brown “jumped” her in his attempt to give her a hug.

The knife went through his chest as he collapsed and died on the floor on April 23 at a Fort Worth home, according to a warrant.

Lenard called 911 and told the dispatcher that “he ran into the knife.”

But an autopsy by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that a “significant amount of force” would have been needed to cause the fatal injury. The knife went through a bone and into Brown’s heart, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

A Fort Worth detective also found previous reports by Lenard involving domestic violence between the couple, but no charges had been filed, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Lenard, 20, of Fort Worth, was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of murder in Brown’s stabbing death.

Here’s a brief account of the stabbing from the warrant written by Fort Worth Detective KC Sullivan:

Lenard said Brown did not live at her Fort Worth apartment in the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road, but he was the father of her two children.

They were not married, and on April 23 they were not in a relationship.

On the night of April 23, Brown had arrived at Lenard’s Fort Worth apartment to drop off a chair swing for their 1-month-old baby. Lenard said Brown had not seen their baby since the child was born.

They ordered pizza and Brown left the apartment to pick it up.

Once he returned, they ate some pizza. Lenard said she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife to cut some fruit for her child.

At some point, Brown “jumped” on her to give her an unexpected bear hug, but the knife went through his shoulder, Lenard told detectives.

Lenard told detectives Brown said, “Sorry. I was just glad to see you,” according to the warrant.

Lenard told detectives the knife only went into Brown’s shoulder about an inch.

Story continues

Nobody else was in the Fort Worth apartment other than the two children.

There was no fruit observed on any counters, but there was fruit in the refrigerator, according to the warrant.

In a followup interview on April 29 with homicide detectives, Lenard repeatedly insisted that she accidentally stabbed Brown when he jumped her.