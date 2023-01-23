Fort Worth woman dies after man accidentally fires pistol while discussing gun safety

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning after a man accidentally discharged a gun while talking to the victim about gun safety, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were dispatched Sunday at about 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Neches Street, in north Fort Worth, after receiving a call about an unconscious person.

Police found Angelica Marissa Lefevre , 25, dead in the kitchen with a gunshot wound on her upper body, authorities said.

Officers secured the residence and detained four people who were inside the house, police said in a statement Monday.

Detectives determined that Lefevre and a man were discussing gun safety when the man fired a handgun and shot Lefevre, according to police.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental and have not said whether the man will face charges.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing as detectives speak with witnesses. An autopsy is pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.