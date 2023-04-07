Fort Worth woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend, sentenced to 35 years in prison

A Forth Worth woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison after she plead guilty to the 2019 murder of her boyfriend, the Tarrant County District Attorney announced on Friday.

Tameka Packnett, 45, pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend, Vincent Smith on August 17, 2019.

“I have been praying for this day,” said Smith’s daughter, Dekierra Duncan. “I don’t get to do anything with my dad but sit at a grave site.”

Duncan was among three people who gave allocutions — an opportunity to address the court and explain personal circumstances that might be considered in sentencing — including Smith’s teenage son, after the sentencing, according to the Tarrant County DA.

“You have no excuse for what you did. He was a good man,” said Duncan.

The assistant district criminal attorneys in the case were Megan Bradshaw and Allenna Bangs. Investigator Victor Espino and victim assistance coordinator Clara Salvatoria also contributed to the case.